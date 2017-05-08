Spirit flights canceled, passengers stranded

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

Tempers flared Sunday night after nine Spirit Airlines flights were canceled in South Florida, causing frustrated passengers to demand answers.

Some passengers said they were told pilots were on strike, but airline officials say storms in different parts of the country affected crew assignments.

The passengers were originally flying out of Fort Lauderdale on Spirit Airlines, but they were bussed to PBIA because of the cancelations.

When they got to PBIA, they said they were still unable to get a flight out of town.

Some of the passengers said they would have to sleep at Palm Beach International Airport Sunday night because they were stranded by the cancelations.

"Even if I wanted to stay another night here, my hotel is an hour and a half away, so I'm pretty much living here today. A train ride is 18 hours, so I feel kind of hopeless a little," said stranded passenger Khadejah Horn.

Spirit Airlines said the original flight cancelations were due to a lack of crews and not any kind of work stoppage.