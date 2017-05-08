Man shot, killed at suburban West Palm bar - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man shot, killed at suburban West Palm bar

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide in suburban West Palm Beach.

Deputies say they got reports of a shooting at Foster’s Shak on Belvedere Road at 12:28 a.m.

The victim, identified as Mansor Harris, 39, suffered multiple gunshots and died.

The shooter fled the scene, and deputies do not have a motive.

If you have information regarding this shooting are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

