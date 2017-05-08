Suspect charged in SunFest cellphone thefts - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect charged in SunFest cellphone thefts

West Palm Beach police arrested a man accused of stealing multiple cellphones and credit cards at SunFest this weekend.

Officers said they received numerous reports of smart phones being stolen from people attending the downtown concert. 

Police and Sunfest personnel were able to develop a description of the suspect, and undercover officers were deployed among the crowd. 

 

On Saturday evening, after a recent phone theft, officers were able to locate and take the suspect, identified as Angel Torres, 30, of Miami-Dade County, into custody without incident. 

After the arrest, 29 cellphones, a wallet and numerous debit/credit cards were found in a backpack that Torres was carrying. 

Torres was charged with robbery, multiple counts of grand theft and transported to Palm Beach County Jail.

Detectives are currently attempting to locate any potential victims in hopes of reuniting them with their stolen property.

Anyone with information is urged to please contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at (561) 822-1900.

