Florida lawmakers to vote on education bill

President Donald Trump is asking Congress to work with him to extend school choice programs.

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

Parents and school leaders are rallying against a comprehensive bill that funds Florida’s public education system over the next year.



Lawmakers are scheduled to make a simple yes or no vote on House Bill 7069 Monday.

The bill dictates how to spend more than $400 million and has an impact on every public school student in some way.

But teachers organizations and parents say lawmakers built it without public comment and are rushing it through the last day of the legislative session without time to make amendments.

The bill establishes new rules for how districts distribute federal money at Title I schools.

It guarantees teacher bonuses for years to come, but it also extends the Best and Brightest program that gives teachers bonuses based on the scores they received on the ACT or SAT.



The bill makes recess mandatory for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, but not at charter schools.

It also creates a “Schools of Hope” program to encourage charter schools to open near traditional schools with a history of poor academic performance.



The session reconvenes at 1 p.m. Monday and is supposed to end before midnight.

