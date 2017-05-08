Gator caught on Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gator caught on Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm

Alligators are a common sight in Florida, but it is a bit rare to see them on busy roads in urban areas.

WPTV traffic reporter Hollani Davis was driving along Okeechobee Boulevard Saturday night and spotted an alligator in the middle of the road near the intersection of Interstate 95.

 

Davis said she was heading into the city and saw multiple people at the scene wrangling the reptile, putting it into a vehicle.

It's unclear how the gator got into the middle of the road.  

However, it just goes to show that you never know what you will see while cruising around South Florida!

