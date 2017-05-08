Fire near Lantana displaces 6 people - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire near Lantana displaces 6 people

A fire on South Ridge Road near Lantana displaced two adults and four children Sunday morning.

Red Cross volunteers helped coordinate emergency aid for the family.

The Red Cross is assessing the immediate emergency needs such as food, temporary lodging and clothing.

The cause of the fire has not been released.
 

