Boynton PD to unveil body camera program today

Police officers in Boynton Beach will soon wear body cameras as they patrol the city.

At a news conference Monday afternoon, the department will officially launch its body camera program.

The city approved a plan to buy 80 body cameras, which will cost about $500,000 over the next five years.

 

Boynton Beach police Chief Jeffrey Katz told city commissioners the body cameras will add transparency to the police department. That transparency and accountability hopes to improve the relationship between the department and the public.

The department could also use videos from the cameras in training sessions for officers.

Boynton Beach joins a growing list of police agencies in Palm Beach County to use body cameras, including West Palm Beach, Delray Beach and Palm Beach Gardens.
 

