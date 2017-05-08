Death penalty sought in Jupiter homicide case - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Death penalty sought in Jupiter homicide case

State attorneys said during a Monday court hearing they will seek the death penalty against a man arrested in connection with the February shooting deaths of three people in Jupiter.

Christopher Vasata, 24, was arrested in March after the homicides occurred Feb. 5 on Mohawk Street.

Vasata faces three counts of first degree murder with a firearm, one count of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm and one count of a felon possession of a firearm or ammunition. 

Kelli J. Doherty, 20, of Tequesta, Brandi El-Salhy, 24, of Gainesville and Sean P. Henry, 25, of Jupiter died in the shootings.

 

