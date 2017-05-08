Victim in deadly West Palm Beach hit & run ID'd - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Victim in deadly West Palm Beach hit & run ID'd

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- West Palm Beach police are searching for the driver of a deadly hit-and-run accident on Saturday morning.

The accident happened on Greenwood Avenue. The avenue was closed for several hours to all traffic.

The suspect's gray Hyundai was located at Echo Lake Park on Haden Avenue. Police are searching for the driver at this time.

The victim has been identified by police as 32-year-old Ishmael Granderson.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900.


Sergeant Dennis Hardiman Jr. #1438
Criminal Investigations Division
Homicide Unit

