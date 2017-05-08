Martin Co. Sheriff offering free heroin testing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Martin Co. Sheriff offering free heroin testing

picture by AP GRAPHICSBANK. picture by AP GRAPHICSBANK.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is offering residents the chance to get their heroin tested for free.

It warns the public not to take the risk of getting heroin from poppy plants that might be genetically modified.

The department made the tongue-in-cheek offer in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.