Is the Force strong with you?

May the Fourth be with you this Star Wars Day

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

The lawyer for a Boca Raton teacher charged with kissing students said the state is withholding evidence that proves the teacher is innocent.



In court Monday, Brian Kornbluth's lawyer announced she'd be filing a motion to dismiss one of the two battery charges he faces.



Boca police arrested the former Somerset Academy teacher in February for kissing two young students.

Kornbluth’s lawyer, Kristine Rosendahl, argued the evidence doesn’t back it up.

“We want to be able to see all of the evidence and evaluate it because we believe there is evidence in there that will exculpate him,” Rosendahl said.

Specifically, she wants the video footage, or recordings, of all the interviews investigators did with the two alleged victims.

A judge should hear Kornbluth's motion to dismiss Monday afternoon. His case is scheduled to go to trial next Thursday.