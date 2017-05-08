Teacher accused of kissing student fights charge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Teacher accused of kissing student fights charge

The lawyer for a Boca Raton teacher charged with kissing students said the state is withholding evidence that proves the teacher is innocent.

In court Monday, Brian Kornbluth's lawyer announced she'd be filing a motion to dismiss one of the two battery charges he faces.

Boca police arrested the former Somerset Academy teacher in February for kissing two young students.

Kornbluth’s lawyer, Kristine Rosendahl, argued the evidence doesn’t back it up. 

“We want to be able to see all of the evidence and evaluate it because we believe there is evidence in there that will exculpate him,” Rosendahl said.

Specifically, she wants the video footage, or recordings, of all the interviews investigators did with the two alleged victims.

A judge should hear Kornbluth's motion to dismiss Monday afternoon. His case is scheduled to go to trial next Thursday. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.