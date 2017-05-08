Man found shot to death in truck in Boca Raton - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man found shot to death in truck in Boca Raton

A man was found shot to death in Boca Raton Saturday, according to police.

Augustus Byam, 34, was discovered with gunshot wounds inside a pickup truck parked in the street at 164 NE 12th St., police said.

The department said the investigation remains active and police ask anyone with information to call Detective Robert Volguardson at (561) 338-1308 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at (800) 458-TIPS.

