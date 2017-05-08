Returning lost and stolen items of SunFest

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Story Video: Click here

By almost all accounts, SunFest 2017 was a huge success.

While crews spend the day cleaning up after the massive crowds, police are busy trying to return stolen cell phones and credit cards. SunFest organizers are also busy returning lost items to their rightful owners.

It's the realities of any large music festival that brings thousands of people together.

West Palm Beach resident Elizabeth Barnett is one of the many who were victims of a pickpocket.



"It's a hassle," she said. "I have to pay $200 dollars in insurance to have the same phone sent to me or I have to pay 800 to buy a new phone."

Her phone was stolen on Friday night as she was having fun with friends on the middle barge, a floating bar out on the water.



"Lots of people. Lots of bumping into each other. Probably 15 minutes of being on the barge, I went to check my phone and it was gone," she said. "I guess someone just bumped me, grabbed it as quickly as possible, and went."

Barnett said she normally is very cautious about her belongings. She has been to SunFest for several years in a row and this is the first time she has become a victim of theft.

"There are people bumping you the entire time from side to side. And you don't think anything of it. That's kind of the nature of the situation," she said.

She said the missing phones became such an issue, the DJ even made an announcement asking people to turn in anything lost and found.



"I went up to the DJ and asked him how many phones were reported stolen, and he said it felt like half of the crowd had their phones taken," said Barnett. "On Saturday, I had my purse under my arm the entire time."

On Saturday night, West Palm Beach police ended up arresting 30-year-old Angel Torres of Miami after several reports were made pinpointing him as a theft suspect.

After the arrest by undercover officers, 29 cell phones, a wallet and numerous debit/credit cards were found in a backpack that Torres was carrying.

One of Torres' victims claims he was "watching" her for quite some time. While standing near the north main stage, the victim says Torres dragged her to the ground by pulling her hair.

Barnett has made calls to police in an effort to see if one of those stolen phone was hers.

Meantime, SunFest organizers are sorting through the lost and found pile.

"Whether it was patrons or clean up crews turning things in that have been found," said Melissa Sullivan, SunFest marketing director



Countless lost items are being collected at the SunFest offices on Clematis Street, from cell phones, to car keys and even a go-pro.

If you lost something, click here to look at the list of nearly 100 items posted on the SunFest website. You have to file a claim online first before you can try and retrieve your item.

"We absolutely have a process to make sure that they are the owner and go through that with them one on one," said Sullivan.



There were dozens of credit cards left over from the barge bars -- people who paid their tab but left the card.

"So if there was a card that was lost, for security purposes, we just destroy it," explained Sullivan. "So that it doesn't get into the wrong hands."

If you lost a card, you should go ahead and cancel it and order a new one.

Eddie Zaccheo travels the country working music festivals and worked security at the on of the VIP areas at SunFest. He offered tips for concert goers in the future.

"Selfies and pictures, you get kind of loose in the moment," he said, explaining that staying focused is key. Be aware of your surroundings and do the same for your friends.

He suggests taking as little as possible with you into huge crowds.

"If you're with a group of people, take one bag and try to keep it secure. Take turns watching it," he said.

And if you feel uncomfortable, stay close to security guards posted around the crowds.

"It keeps an honest man honest," he said.



Barnett said she'll be overly cautious at her next concert.



"You're here to have fun. You don't wanna be worried about someone taking your stuff the whole time, but it is what it is," she said.

Police need victims to contact them to claim their property by calling 561-822-1900 or 561-822-1700.