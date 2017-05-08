Martin Co. schools concerned about Title I cuts

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

With state lawmakers expecting to vote on a budget sometime Monday, more and more superintendents are sounding the alarm saying the budget will hurt public education.

On top of the per-pupil funding issues, there's now cuts to the state’s Title I program,which helps the state’s neediest children.

Martin County Schools’ Superintendent Laurie Gaylord says if this budget passes her district is looking at a loss of a half-million dollars.

What’s just as concerning, she says, is the impact the budget cuts will have on Martin County’s Title I schools.

Gaylord says they could be looking at losing Title I designations at three schools of the county’s 8 qualifying schools.

Losing Title I funding could force the district to cut vital services, like reading and writing coaches, and the parent resource center.

“If this passes right now, we’re going to have a tough couple of weeks here because as we wind down one school year and we get ready for a new school year, we’ll be scrambling to figure out about personnel issues about program issues,” said Gaylord.

School officials in Martin County estimate the Title I cuts would impact more than 2300 students in the district, about 15 jobs and several vital services.

The superintendent is urging the governor to veto the budget.