Gov. calls spending plan 'The Secret Budget'

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Governor Rick Scott plans to go through the state budget line by line once it reaches his desk. At a rally for Venezuelans in Miami Monday night, the governor answered some questions about his concerns with the budget. He voiced his frustration with the lack of transparency from lawmakers while putting together the state spending plan.

"You mean the secret budget, the budget no one knows about, the budget they just came out late Friday," said Governor Scott.

The Governor said he's worried about the plans the budget has for the state's education system.

"We walked in with about a 3 billion dollar surplus, we had the opportunity to a, historic funding for education. I think that's very, I hope, that's where, I think, look it's a secret budget, we're just learning about the budget so I hope they are doing that," added Scott.

Local superintendents are asking Scott to veto the budget. Martin County School Superintendent Laurie Gaylord said the current budget puts her district at a loss of about a half million dollars in overall funding from the state. There's also cuts to the state's title one program, which helps the state's neediest children.

"If it passes right now, we're going to have a tough couple of weeks here because we wind down one school year and we get ready for a new school year," said Superintendent Gaylord. "We'll be scrambling to figure out about personnel issues about program issues."

Governor Scott hopes the jobs and tourism industry is not buried in the budget.

"I've been fighting for jobs, we've got to fund Visit Florida, we have to take care of our environment, we have to get the dike fixed at Okeechobee," said Scott.

He would not say whether he would veto the entire budget, just that he has the option to.

"I'm going to go through the budget very carefully and do what's best for you," added Governor Scott.

The governor could veto the budget and make lawmakers try again.