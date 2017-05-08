Uber driver arrested for attacking woman

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

An Uber driver was arrested Monday evening for allegedly attacking a female passenger, according to the Jupiter Police Department.

Police say the driver, Gary Kitchings, picked up the passenger Sunday around 2 a.m. after the victim called Uber for a ride home.

According to an arrest report, Kitchings told the victim he had a gun and he would kill her if she did not do what he wanted. He then kidnapped and sexually battered the victim while in the vehicle and then again after arriving at the victim’s residence. The victim then called 911.

Police arrest Gary Kitchings for kidnapping, sexual battery, and burglary, after conducting an investigation.

