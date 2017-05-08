Uber driver arrested for attacking woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Uber driver arrested for attacking woman

An Uber driver was arrested Monday evening for allegedly attacking a female passenger, according to the Jupiter Police Department. 

Police say the driver, Gary Kitchings, picked up the passenger Sunday around 2 a.m.  after the victim called Uber for a ride home. 

According to an arrest report, Kitchings told the victim he had a gun and he would kill her if she did not do what he wanted. He then kidnapped and sexually battered the victim while in the vehicle and then again after arriving at the victim’s residence. The victim then called 911.

Police arrest Gary Kitchings for kidnapping, sexual battery, and burglary, after conducting an investigation.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jupiter Police Department at            
(561) 746-6201 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

 

