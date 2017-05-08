Publix recalls Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Publix Supermarkets issued a voluntary recall for their Publix Deli Artichoke and Spinach Dip due to the possibilityof the product containing small glass fragments.

The 16 oz. artichoke and spinach dip was sold at Publix stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina , Alabama and Tennessee with a UPC of 000-41415-15961, and a use-by-date of May 16 A1 and May 16 C1,which is printed on the lid of the container.

The product in question is found in the refrigerated cases in the deli.

"As part of our commitment to food safety, potentially impacted product has been removed from all store shelves,” said Maria Brous, Publix media and community relations director. "We were made aware of potentially impacted product through customer complaints.

Consumers who have purchased the product in question may return the product to their local store for a full refund. Publix customers with additional questions may call our Customer Care department at 1-800-242-1227 or visit www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the US Food and Drug Administration at 1-888-SAFEFOOD (1-888-723-3366).”

