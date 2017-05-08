Dem. and Rep. split on health insurance - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dem. and Rep. split on health insurance

This is the first week members of Congress are home since voting on the Republican plan for repealing and replacing Obamacare health insurance. 

The House of Representatives voted on the new measure last Thursday. After it passed, the Republicans joined President Trump on the White House lawn for Victory Celebration. 

None of the Democrats in Congress voted for it, saying it would be harder and more expensive to obtain insurance. 

Monday, U.S. Representatives Louis Frankel said it would hurt millions of Floridians. 

"You have diabetes, you have epilepsy, you have a heart condition, if you are a woman it's going to be very difficult for you to buy health insurance in the United States and that is wrong," said Frankel. 

But Republicans strongly disagree. Congressman Brian Mast said this is a scare tactic by Democrats.

"The same people that are saying that are the same people that went out there and said to the face of every American if you like your plan you can keep your plan, if you like your doctor you can keep your doctor," said Mast.

The legislation approved by the House now goes to the Senate, The latest indications are that it will not come up for a vote there until the fall and it will be significantly different than what the House of Representatives approved.

