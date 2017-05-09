Jupiter Uber driver charged with sexual battery - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Jupiter Uber driver charged with sexual battery

An Uber driver in Jupiter was arrested Monday evening after a female passenger was kidnapped and sexually battered early Sunday, according to local police.

Police said the driver, Gary Kitchings, 57, picked up the passenger Sunday around 2 a.m., after the victim called Uber for a ride home. 

According to an arrest report, Kitchings told the victim he had a gun and he would kill her if she did not do what he wanted.

Officers said he then kidnapped and sexually battered the victim while in the vehicle and then again after arriving at the victim’s residence. The victim then called 911.

After conducting an investigation, police arrested Gary Kitchings for kidnapping, sexual battery, and burglary.

Uber released the following statement regarding the arrest:

"What the rider reported is deeply disturbing. The driver has been removed from the app."

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Jupiter Police Department at (561) 746-6201 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at (800) 458-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

 

