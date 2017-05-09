Martin Co. sheriff offers 'free heroin testing'

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

There’s a social media post going viral that has many people talking. You might have seen it circulating on Facebook this weekend. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is offering "free heroin testing.”

The post was shared more than 800 times.

It even says, “If you know someone selling heroin who may be unaware of this free offer, please message us their contact information and we will be happy to reach out to them."

Despite what you may think, it was real. However, it was sarcastic. There was a purpose behind the post.

And there was no real expectation that anyone would take it seriously.

“We don’t expect anybody to come in to have their heroin tested for GMOs, but if they would like to they’re welcome,” said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder.

Snyder said he used sarcasm to keep the spot light on the very serious matter, the rising number of opioid-related deaths happening across the country and in his county.

“The post absolutely served its purpose,” said Snyder. “It went viral. We’ve seen thousands and thousands of people have engaged. People are talking about it, and that’s what we really wanted to do.”

While the post was meant to be sarcastic, Snyder said it did actually generate at least one tip.