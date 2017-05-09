Campaign targets drivers at busy intersections - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Campaign targets drivers at busy intersections

Story Video: Click here

Drivers in West Palm Beach should beware of a new campaign that may cost you some money.

A renewed campaign in West Palm Beach is targeting drivers who are careless at crosswalks and intersections.

The city says it is kicking of its 'Don't Block the Box' campaign to remind drivers not to block intersections or crosswalks.

 

It is against the law to enter an intersection if they are unable to make it all the way across without stopping and blocking cross traffic.

West Palm Beach says such incidents have led to unnecessary traffic downtown.

Violations are punishable by a $116 fine. Signs are being posted around the city’s busiest intersections to remind people of the law. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.