28-Year-old man shot in Riviera Beach

A 28-year-old West Palm Beach man was injured in a shooting Monday night in Riviera Beach.

According Riviera Beach police spokeswoman Rose Anne Brown, the shooting occurred at 7:23 p.m. in the 3000 block of Avenue O.

ShotSpotter technology alerted police to shots being fired at that location.

 

Responding officers located the victim about a block away with a minor gunshot wound. The shooting victim said he was in the area visiting an acquaintance when someone shot him.

Brown said the victim has been otherwise uncooperative with police during the investigation.

He was transported to a nearby hospital by Riviera Beach Fire Rescue for treatment for injuries that were not life threatening.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with related information is asked to contact Riviera Beach Police at  (561) 845-4123 or Crime Stoppers at  (800):458-TIPS.

