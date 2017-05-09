PSL breaks ground on Crosstown Pkwy. extension - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

PSL breaks ground on Crosstown Pkwy. extension

Work will officially begin Tuesday on the Crosstown Parkway extension connecting U.S. 1 and Interstate 95 in Port St. Lucie.

The city breaks ground on the Crosstown Parkway extension project at 10 a.m.

Port St. Lucie leaders said this will give drivers a third east-west route between the two thoroughfares. The new road should alleviate traffic tie-ups and improve emergency response times.

The plan is to build a bridge over the north fork of the St Lucie River. It will connect Village Green Drive and Crosstown Parkway.

The new road will be be six lanes across and will be two miles long. It will serve drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

The project should be complete by the fall of 2019.

