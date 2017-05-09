PBSO: Man set home on fire with woman inside

The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision.

Her mother and her school's principal encouraged her to become the first in the school's history to earn a bachelor degree while still in high school.

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

A 53-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man is accused arson, DUI and resisting an officer after investigators said he set a home on fire with a woman inside the building.

On Friday at about 11:30 p.m., a deputy went to a burning home located at 4673 Cherry Rd.

The deputy arrived and spoke with a woman that said a man, identified as Robert Engler, punched her in the face and set their house on fire before locking her inside.

A PBSO report says the deputy ran into the house and saw flames on the living room floor coming from her blanket in front of a couch.

The deputy was able to get the woman and her dogs away from the house, and the flames were extinguished with a garden hose.

Engler was located in a parking lot near his vehicle and told investigators that he and the woman got into a verbal argument while they were drinking.

The report said the woman had marks on her face consistent with her being hit in the face.

Engler was released on $10,000 bond Sunday night.

