PBSO: Man set home on fire with woman inside

A 53-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man is accused arson, DUI and resisting an officer after investigators said he set a home on fire with a woman inside the building.

On Friday at about 11:30 p.m., a deputy went to a burning home located at 4673 Cherry Rd.

The deputy arrived and spoke with a woman that said a man, identified as Robert Engler, punched her in the face and set their house on fire before locking her inside.

A PBSO report says the deputy ran into the house and saw flames on the living room floor coming from her blanket in front of a couch.

The deputy was able to get the woman and her dogs away from the house, and the flames were extinguished with a garden hose.

Engler was located in a parking lot near his vehicle and told investigators that he and the woman got into a verbal argument while they were drinking.  

The report said the woman had marks on her face consistent with her being hit in the face.

Engler was released on $10,000 bond Sunday night.

