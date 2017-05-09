Police ask community to help family in need - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police ask community to help family in need

Boynton Beach police are asking the community to help a family in need.

A mother and her children lost all of their belongings in a weekend fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting but the family needs permanent housing as well as clothing and diapers.

Items needed: 

5-month-old boy
-Size 3-6 months clothes
-Size 2 diapers

15-month-old boy
-Size 12 months clothes
-Size 3 diapers

11-year-old boy with special needs
-Size 12 bottoms with elastic waist, medium shirts
-Adult size small diapers
 

15-year-old boy
-Size 16 pants or shorts (Khaki, navy, black for school), size medium polo shirts (any color)
-Athletic gym clothes (shorts and t-shirts for school)

 

If you can assist with housing police ask that you contact Officer Loy at loyr@bbfl.us
If you can donate clothing or diapers please email slaters@bbfl.us and she will try to arrange for drop off or pick up.
 

