New 'Firework Oreo' contains popping candies

(NBC) - Oreo has created a new limited-edition flavor just in time for the Fourth of July.

Called the "Firework Oreo,” the creme inside the cookie contains red and blue specks of popping candies -- like fireworks in your mouth.

The treats are available nationwide.

Meanwhile, Oreo is asking fans to choose its next flavor for a chance to win a $500,000 prize.

You can enter your dream Oreo idea using the hashtags #MyOreoCreation amd #Contest.

