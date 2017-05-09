Skimmer found at Port St. Lucie Mobil station - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Skimmer found at Port St. Lucie Mobil station

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A credit card skimmer has been found at a Port St. Lucie gas station, according to police.

It was discovered at pump number three at the Mobil near Port St. Lucie and Gatlin boulevards, police said

Police retrieved the skimmer and will process it for possible fingerprints.

Officers suggest customers inspect their statements for any suspicious activity.

