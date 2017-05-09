Two injured in Martin County domestic dispute - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two injured in Martin County domestic dispute

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were hurt in a domestic dispute in Martin County Tuesday, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a family fight in the 5000 block of Front St. just after 1 p.m.

One family member was stabbed in the stomach and was transported as a trauma patient to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, the sheriff's office said.

A juvenile received a superficial cut and was taken to Martin Memorial South.

The sheriff's office said a suspect is in custody.

