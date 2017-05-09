Groundbreaking for Crosstown Parkway bridge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Groundbreaking for Crosstown Parkway bridge

After decades of discussion, the city of Port St. Lucie broke ground Tuesday on the last part of the Crosstown Parkway.

Current and past leaders at the city and state levels, who’ve shepherded the $87 million bridge over the years, were on hand to celebrate.

It will be the third crossing over the north fork of the St. Lucie River connecting to U.S. 1 at Village Green Drive.

The city received its final approval permit from the Coast Guard last week.

Construction involves the building of a temporary bridge first.

“What that will allow us to do is take all the heavy equipment materials.. stay off the grounds and the environmentally sensitive area and build the permanent bridge from that.  When we’re done we just walk our way out and take the temporary bridge away, said project administrator George Denti.

The bridge will be named after former city engineer Walter England whose widow was recognized today.

Completion is scheduled for the fall of 2019.

