Flying? What to do if your flight is canceled - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Flying? What to do if your flight is canceled

Shakerrah Sawyer says her family was looking forward to going back to New Jersey after vacationing in Florida. But she says their Fort Lauderdale flight was canceled Tuesday. They were put on a bus to Palm Beach International Airport where they will fly to New York City Tuesday night.  

"They told us we can take that or we will have to wait until tomorrow morning to fly out," she said.

A similar situation happened to travelers over the weekend. Some were left stranded at PBIA.

RELATED: 3 face riot charges after Spirit cancels flights

Alan Rosen, the owner of Sand and C Travel Agency in Boynton Beach, said if your flight is canceled, you need to act quickly.

"Get on your cellphone if you have an app for another airline, see if you can book a quick flight; call another airline and then get on that flight as quickly as possible," Rosen said.

If you have a travel agent, call them.  

"Because if you are on the plane with 200 other people who are all trying to do the same thing and get to the same place, so you want to act as quickly as possible to secure a seat," Rosen said.

With travelers frustrated with flying, Rosen is not surprised there's a trend of having a travel agent on standby, just in case.

"They've done studies and the group that is using the travel agent the most is millennials because they don't want to spend even though they are experts using the computer, they don't want to spend the time doing all of the research," he said.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.