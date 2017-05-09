Flying? What to do if your flight is canceled

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

Shakerrah Sawyer says her family was looking forward to going back to New Jersey after vacationing in Florida. But she says their Fort Lauderdale flight was canceled Tuesday. They were put on a bus to Palm Beach International Airport where they will fly to New York City Tuesday night.

"They told us we can take that or we will have to wait until tomorrow morning to fly out," she said.

A similar situation happened to travelers over the weekend. Some were left stranded at PBIA.

Alan Rosen, the owner of Sand and C Travel Agency in Boynton Beach, said if your flight is canceled, you need to act quickly.

"Get on your cellphone if you have an app for another airline, see if you can book a quick flight; call another airline and then get on that flight as quickly as possible," Rosen said.

If you have a travel agent, call them.

"Because if you are on the plane with 200 other people who are all trying to do the same thing and get to the same place, so you want to act as quickly as possible to secure a seat," Rosen said.

With travelers frustrated with flying, Rosen is not surprised there's a trend of having a travel agent on standby, just in case.

"They've done studies and the group that is using the travel agent the most is millennials because they don't want to spend even though they are experts using the computer, they don't want to spend the time doing all of the research," he said.