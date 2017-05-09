Roaches, rodents close three area restaurants - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Roaches, rodents close three area restaurants

Three area restaurants were forced to temporarily close their doors after state health inspectors visited.

Way Beyond Bagels in Delray Beach had 50 roaches in the back prep room, five roaches under the bagel machine, three under the sink and another dozen on the floor next to the oven, according to the inspection report.

When the inspector returned for a follow up inspection a day later, there still were more than a dozen roaches crawling around. During the next visitation the inspector still observed about ten roaches in the restaurant.

At Palm Beach Skate Zone in suburban Lake Worth the inspector saw approximately seven live roaches underneath a coffee machine table, in between the wood and under the 3-compartment sink on the front counter, according to his inspection report.

Additionally, the report made note of sanitizer not being readily available in the kitchen area, a spray bottle with a toxic substance and glass cleaner not properly labeled, which was corrected on site.

Rodent activity at Max’s Bagel & Bean Co. in Stuart forced the restaurant to close its doors. The inspector found over 50 droppings at the bagel oven, another 30 by the dry storage area and two wet droppings in the everything seasoning mix.

All restaurants have since reopened after they passed follow up inspections.

