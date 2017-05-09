Gator expert: go for the eyes, nostrils

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

It’s an incredible story of survival. A 10-year-old girl was attacked by an alligator over the weekend in Orlando. The gator clamped down on her leg, but she managed to free herself by shoving two fingers inside the gator’s nostrils. It's a tip she says she learned from a gator expert at a wildlife park.



Experts say this is a perfect example of why wildlife education is so important. While a gator only has a few sensitive areas, remembering them could save your life.

"The fact that she had the presence of mind," said reptile expert Kenan Harkin.

Harkin says gators are called “murder logs" for a reason. Knowing the strength and power of these creatures, he says that little girl’s story is one in a million.

“It’s so important to put up a fight because in some case you may win,” said Harkin.

He says if you find yourself already in a gator's grasp, there are a few things you can do to better your chances of getting away.



“If you find yourself with a foot in the animal’s mouth, go for the eyes. Go for the nostril."



However, he says the most important tips are the preventative ones. Harkin says avoid swimming at dawn or dusk, and certainly don’t swim in waters where gators could be living.



“Don’t fool with alligators or crocodiles. There’s not many sensitive spots on that animal.”

Harkin says often gators lose their fear of people because they feed the animals.