Jupiter police release ride share safety tips

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Story Video: Click here

Ride sharing apps like Uber or Lyft are meant to be a convenient way to get around. But what happens when you’re not comfortable with the person driving you around?

After arresting an Uber driver accused of sexual assault over the weekend, Jupiter Police have released some advice on how to stay safe while using a ride service.

“You’re getting into the car with somebody you don’t know," said Jupiter Police Officer Adam Brown, who has worked in law enforcement for nearly 15 years.

RELATED: Uber driver charged with sexual battery, kidnapping and burglary in Jupiter



Before you take your next ride, Officer Brown advises you to trust your instincts.



“If something doesn’t feel right, don’t get in the vehicle. There’s nothing that says you have to get in that vehicle," he said.



Before you get in the car, check the child locks on the doors.



“This has a decal that explains to you whether or not the lock is engaged, explained Officer Brown, pointing to an image on the inside of the back door of a Ford Taurus. "In this case, when the switch is up, the child lock is engaged, when it’s down, it’s disengaged."

Brown said most cars are generally pretty easy to check for the child lock. If the child lock is engaged, find another ride.



Police also advise to travel in a group -- there’s always safety in numbers.



“If you have to travel alone, let the driver know you’ll be recording the ride," said Brown.

He says drivers shouldn't have a problem if you decide to record the drive using your smartphone, in an event that you feel uncomfortable.



And always try to sit behind the driver, not in the passenger seat. If you are the last of friends to be dropped off and you are sitting in the front, relocate to the back.



“Always take a screen shot of the driver’s identification and photograph of the vehicle that you’re getting into," said Brown. “Let your friend or family member know when you’re planning to leave, when you should arrive home and that you’re going to give them a call when you do arrive home.”

Police also advise to keep your phone readily available to dial 911 if you need to.

"We want people to get home safe and we will always respond when you need help," said Officer Brown.

Carol Messam-Gordon works with sexual assault victims as a program coordinator at the Palm Beach County's Division of Victims Services. The department runs the certified Rape Crisis Center for the county.

She recommends staying on the phone with a friend the entire ride -- anything to deter an attack.



“Let that Uber driver know that you’re talking to someone. Tell your friend, 'I’m getting into the Uber, I’ve just sent you the information of the Uber I’m getting into,' so the driver knows that you’re alert, you’re paying attention.”

She says to stay in communication with a loved one or family member. Text them to let them know where you are going and who you are with. Send screenshots of your driver's information from the app.



She says no matter what, you always have to keep your guard up.



“We can’t say that we have a label for what the ideal perpetrator is going to look like. If that were the case, then we would all be safe," said Messam-Gordon. "They're watching for the moment, for the time that you're going to be vulnerable. And they're going to prey on that."



Keep in mind, all of your trip details are already saved to the phone. You can also share your trip with a friend or family through the Uber app, so they can track it live on their own smartphone.

Uber provided a list of their own safety tips for both riders and drivers. Click the links for more.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, Palm Beach County Victims Services has a 24-hour hotline you can call for help. Just call 866-891-7273.