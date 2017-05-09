Gov. Scott signs bill to build reservoir - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Scott signs bill to build reservoir

Governor Rick Scott signed the Lake Okeechobee bill into law. 

The bill provides additional funding, and speeds up work, to build a water reservoir south of the lake with the goal of reducing harmful releases to coastal estuaries. 

"We are well on our way to putting harmful discharges into the pages of history, instead of the front pages of newspapers," said State Senate President Joe Negron.

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.