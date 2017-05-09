Ride-sharing safety features for passengers - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Ride-sharing safety features for passengers

Disturbing details surrounding an Uber driver’s arrest is shedding light on what in-app safety features are available for drivers and riders.

An Uber representative said driver Gary Kitchings, arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a passengerdid not have any safety related complaints in the six months he was driving for Uber. He passed the criminal background screening. With no apparent red flags, it raises the question, how can a ride-sharing service keep passengers safe?

There’s usually a common purpose that drives people to get behind the wheel for a ride-sharing service.

“Just trying to make extra cash on the side,” said Uber driver Justin Urkoski.

But passengers usually have a common goal too, to get from point A to point B safely. Allegations that Kitchings sexually battered a female passenger during an Uber ride and then again after dropping her off at home, raises questions about what safety features are available to passengers.

Just last month, Uber added a feature that lets you enter the nearest intersection to you as a pick-up location instead of disclosing your home address. The Uber ride is also tracked by GPS. You can share your trip with a friend or family member so someone knows where you are in real time and what time you are getting to your destination. Uber recommends you always sit in the backseat and police remind passengers to make sure the child locks are not activated on the doors.

Then, there’s the two-way rating system. Urkoski said he’s used it to complain about a passenger.

“I did report one person. It was just somebody who was mentally unstable. I felt like there was concern for any other driver that would have to take her,” said Urkoski.

The ride-sharing app Lyft will never match a rider and driver again if they rated each other three stars or less.

“Your goal as a driver is to make them feel as comfortable as possible and make them feel safe,” said Urkoski.

And if they don’t, make that known in your rider feedback. Urkoski feels it could put a potentially dangerous driver on the app’s radar.

“Something so innocent that should be a ride from point A to point B turns into something like that, is just, it’s awful,” added Urkoski while speaking of the allegations against Kitchings.

Leaving feedback of your ride or calling the ride-sharing service’s critical safety line for serious complaints will notify the company there is a problem with the rider or driver. If you’re in a dangerous situation, you should call 911 first.

