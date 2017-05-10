Gator expert says go for the eyes, nostrils

Monday, May 8 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-05-08 19:04:56 GMT
MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.
Monday, May 8 2017 6:25 AM EDT2017-05-08 10:25:24 GMT
The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.
