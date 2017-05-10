Tri-Rail hits car in West Palm Beach; Driver charged with DUI - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tri-Rail hits car in West Palm Beach; Driver charged with DUI

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A driver faces charges of driving under the influence after a southbound Tri-Rail train hit a car early Wednesday morning at Tamarind Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. 

Tri-Rail spokeswoman Bonnie Arnold said the driver suffered minor injuries when the wreck happened at 4:09 a.m.

Police said the 45-year-old man, whose name has not been released, attempted to drive his Honda around the railroad stop bars. She was later taken into custody.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed for about two hours, but all lanes were back open just before 6:15 a.m.

As of 6:20 a.m., trains are running again, but there is still a 30-minute delay for passengers between West Palm and Lake Worth. There are no delays for stops south of Lake Worth.

West Palm Beach police said the driver did not possess a valid driver's license and only had in his possession a foreign identification from Honduras.

Officials had previously said the driver was a woman.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.