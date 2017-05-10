Tri-Rail hits car in West Palm Beach; Driver charged with DUI

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A driver faces charges of driving under the influence after a southbound Tri-Rail train hit a car early Wednesday morning at Tamarind Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Tri-Rail spokeswoman Bonnie Arnold said the driver suffered minor injuries when the wreck happened at 4:09 a.m.

Police said the 45-year-old man, whose name has not been released, attempted to drive his Honda around the railroad stop bars. She was later taken into custody.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed for about two hours, but all lanes were back open just before 6:15 a.m.

As of 6:20 a.m., trains are running again, but there is still a 30-minute delay for passengers between West Palm and Lake Worth. There are no delays for stops south of Lake Worth.

West Palm Beach police said the driver did not possess a valid driver's license and only had in his possession a foreign identification from Honduras.

Officials had previously said the driver was a woman.

