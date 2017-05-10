Tri-Rail train hits vehicle in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tri-Rail train hits vehicle in West Palm Beach

A Tri-Rail train hit a car Wednesday morning at Tamarind Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. 

At 5 a.m., eastbound and westbound lanes are closed. Tamarind Avenue is open to drivers.

It's unclear if anyone was injured. 

