Florida governor signs Lake Okeechobee bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) -- A plan to build reservoirs south of Florida's Lake Okeechobee to treat polluted water before it flows downstream is now law.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott signed the bill on Tuesday, which was a top priority for Senate President Joe Negron.

Scott also signed 10 other bills, including the following measures:

  • Allow therapy dogs for children serving as witnesses in abuse trials
  • Let police officers review body camera video before filing reports or responding to investigations 
  • Create statewide regulations for rideshare services like Uber and Lyft
  • Create a public records exemption to protect the identity of people who witness murders

The bill dealing with Lake Okeechobee will help address the problem of nutrients in the water that create algae blooms in some Florida rivers and estuaries.

