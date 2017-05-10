Acreage group rallies to help cancer patient

From wages to weather, 5 things to watch for in the April US jobs report.

US jobs data show some scars from recession finally healing

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

Ousted Obama official to speak on Trump aide's Russia talks

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

There's plenty of dirt roads in Loxahatchee.

On Tuesday morning, one of them led a random stranger to Clint Berryhill's front yard.

“I was like ‘Sir, can I help you? Is there something I can help you with?’ He's like ‘Yeah, I'm lost."

Closer inspection revealed that it was a little more serious.

“He's just walking down the street, barefoot, feet bleeding with his little puppy dog” Berryhill says. “He was very disoriented. It was actually heartbreaking.”

After he called 911, Clint turned to the 'Acreage Speaks' Facebook page for help to find out the identity of this man who wandered to his door.

“Now it's blown up 10 times bigger than I thought it would,” Berryhill says.

The page received message after message, hundreds in less than an hour, to help a complete stranger.

Through social media neighbors tracked down the man's niece, who lives in New Jersey.

The woman, Lisa Flagg, told NewsChannel 5 her uncle, Dave Stewart, fell on hard times.

“He thinks he can still do this by himself, and it's obvious that he can't,” she says.

Diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer,, she says he was going through intense 5-day Chemo sessions once every 3 weeks.

She says he also lost his house and car.

“All he has left is himself and this cancer, and nobody will seem to help him,” Lisa says.

That changed Tuesday.

“You have no idea how much my spirit has been lifted by these people,” she says, choking back tears.

Clint says he loves that the community came together to assist Dave.

He also says he was happy to provide help at the end of that long dirt road.

“If I can, I'm gonna see him and give him a big hug,” he says. “Tell him I love him, because I was the right person that he ran in to.”

For more info on the Go Fund Me for Dave, visit here.

For more info on an upcoming fundraiser for Dave, visit here.