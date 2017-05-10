Wellington summer camp offers variety of fun! - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wellington summer camp offers variety of fun!

The Village of Wellington is currently taking applications for summer camps and classes.

The village is offering a variety of fun activities for kids to stay busy including sports, arts and crafts, games, rock wall climbing and field trips.

Children ages 5 to 15 are eligible to sign up for camps, which will be held June 5 to Aug. 11.

Cost is $160 per week for each camper who is a resident of Wellington and $185 each week for non-residents.

Click here to learn more and sign up!
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.