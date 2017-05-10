Tri-Rail hits car; Driver charged with DUI - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tri-Rail hits car; Driver charged with DUI

A driver faces charges of driving under the influence after a southbound Tri-Rail train hit a car early Wednesday morning at Tamarind Avenue and Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. 

Tri-Rail spokeswoman Bonnie Arnold said a female driver suffered minor injuries when the wreck happened at 4:09 a.m.

 

Police said the woman, whose name has not been released, attempted to drive her Honda around the railroad stop bars. She was later taken into custody.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were closed for about two hours, but all lanes were back open just before 6:15 a.m.

As of 6:20 a.m., trains are running again, but there is still a 30-minute delay for passengers between West Palm and Lake Worth. There are no delays for stops south of Lake Worth.

