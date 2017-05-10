Swastikas found at Santaluces HS in Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Swastikas found at Santaluces HS in Lantana

LANTANA, Fla. - Palm Beach County school officials said swastikas and racial slurs were found Wednesday morning painted at Santaluces High School in Lantana.

Spokeswoman Kathy Burstein said staff saw the graffiti when they arrived for classes and immediately painted it over before students arrived.

Burstein the graffiti was on exterior walls near the gym and courtyard common areas. School police are investigating.

