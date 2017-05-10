Rollover crash closes westbound lanes of 45th St - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Rollover crash closes westbound lanes of 45th St

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Westbound 45th Street is closed at Village Boulevard due to a rollover crash in West Palm Beach.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident.

Drivers heading westbound on 45th Street are  continuing to head westbound by turning right onto Village Boulevard and diverting through the parking lot of the shopping plaza across from Pollo Tropical.

