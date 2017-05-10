New info in ex-teacher child porn investigation

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

New details are out in the case of Corey Perry, the former Palm Beach Gardens middle school teacher who killed himself while on the run from the FBI.

Perry was facing child pornography charges, and had fled to Nashville, where he committed suicide as authorities moved in.

According to the criminal complaint just unsealed by the FBI, most of Perry's victims were either current or former students in the Palm Beach County School District.

Police say Perry had sleepovers with at least 3 underage boys he met while coaching at H.L. Watkins Middle School.

One of those boys, a 15-year-old, said that when Perry invited him over, he encouraged him to masturbate at his home, as well as watch pornography and sleep in Perry's bed, "If he wanted to."

According to the criminal complaint Perry used Snapchat and the app Kik to groom his victims.

He used the name PRINCESSLALA561 - posing as a middle school-aged girl.

Police say using the screen name, Perry asked multiple underage boys to send him nude photos and videos.

Authorities say they found hundreds of images and videos of young boys on Perry's phone.

According to the complaint, the school district was able to identify several current and former middle school students in those photos.

One of the victims told police that on June 12, 2016, the Snap Chat application on his phone automatically access the contacts list on his phone. In doing so, the app linked the PRINCESSLALA561 account to Perry's personal telephone number, which was stored in the victim's cell phone contact list.

The name "Coach Perry" from the victim's contact list appeared above the words "PRINCESSLALA561" in the app.

The victim told police that he confronted Perry about the link between Perry's Snap Chat account and the one listed as "PRINCESSLALA561".

Subpoena responses by Snap Chat for account information indicate that the "PRINCESSLALA561" account was deleted on the same day that the victim confronted Perry about the account, June 12, 2016.

The FBI says they are still investigating, despite Perry's death.