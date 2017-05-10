Haiti will ask US to renew immigration benefits

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) -- Haitian government officials say they're ill-equipped to welcome back tens of thousands of people granted U.S. immigration privileges after a 2010 earthquake.

Roughly 50,000 Haitians legally living and working in the U.S. could face deportation if the Trump Administration doesn't renew their "temporary protected status" this month.

At Haiti's embassy in Washington on Wednesday, Political and Economic Affairs Specialist Dave Fils-Aime said Haiti's diplomats will ask U.S. officials to continue those protections. He says the return of so many Haitian nationals "would be detrimental" to the Caribbean country.

Haitian Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Rodrigue said his country is still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Matthew in October.

Rodrigue also said the potential loss of remittances would cause difficulties. Haiti benefited from about $1.3 billion in remittances from the United States in 2015.

