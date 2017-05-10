Florida driver uses permanent marker to 'renew tag' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Florida driver uses permanent marker to 'renew tag'

FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL ORLANDO TWITTER FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL ORLANDO TWITTER

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nice try!

The Florida Highway Patrol was not amused this week by a driver's attempt to skirt the law and avoid paying their annual car registration.

The FHP in Orlando tweeted a photo Monday that showed a driver had used a Magic Marker or Sharpie to write an "8" over the "7" on the sticker that goes on the license plate.

FHP insinuated in the tweet that renewing your tag costs $70 and is probably a better option than paying $500 to spend a night in jail.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.