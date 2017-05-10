Florida driver uses permanent marker to 'renew tag'

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nice try!

The Florida Highway Patrol was not amused this week by a driver's attempt to skirt the law and avoid paying their annual car registration.

The FHP in Orlando tweeted a photo Monday that showed a driver had used a Magic Marker or Sharpie to write an "8" over the "7" on the sticker that goes on the license plate.

FHP insinuated in the tweet that renewing your tag costs $70 and is probably a better option than paying $500 to spend a night in jail.

Renewing tag right way-$70



Permanent marker-$2



Night in jail-$500+



Drivers face when you ask if they think this would work... priceless pic.twitter.com/j5ZnE7tCLg — FHP Orlando (@FhpOrlando) May 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.