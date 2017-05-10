The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

LONDON (AP) -- A British theme park is closed to the public after an 11-year-old girl was killed on a water ride.

Evha Jannath died after falling from the Splash Canyon ride. She was on a school trip Tuesday at the Drayton Manor theme park in Tamworth, 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of London, when she fell into the water.

British police said that Evha was recovered from the water and received advanced life support from ambulance crews but later died in a hospital.

In a statement issued Wednesday by police, the Jannath family said Evha "was a beautiful little girl who was full of love and always smiling."

An investigation has been launched to determine how Evha fell off the ride. Similar rides have been closed at other theme parks.