Former WPB spokesperson now lobbying city

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

Former West Palm Beach director of communications, Elliot Cohen is lobbying his former boss on behalf of Banyan Cay Dev, LLC.

He registered as a lobbyist with the City on March 3, barely 6 months after resigning his post.

Banyan Cay Dev, LLC is developing a golf community and hotel at the site of the former President Country Club near Congress Avenue and I-95.

Unlike Palm Beach County which places restrictions on lobbying by former high ranking employees, the City does not bar lobbying by former employees who’ve recently left their post.

A visitors’ log shows that on April 13 Cohen visited the mayor to discuss economic development.

Prior to his resignation Cohen was removed from his spokesperson duties following the release of confidential information on a City website in response to a records request by Contact 5 investigators.

The disclosure angered members of the law enforcement community as it revealed the location of ongoing investigations and identified criminal informants.

Shortly after leaving the City a report by Palm Beach County’s Inspector General’s Office came out which was highly critical of Cohen, the City and a City Contractor for which Cohen had been doing work on the side.

In November we reported that Cohen runs a website dedicated to news about West Palm Beach, promoted on the city’s official website and has done subcontracting work for Aqua communications which has a multi-year contract with the City.

Cohen recently made the news as a spokesperson for the father of Danielle Bregoli better known as the "Cash me Ousside" girl.