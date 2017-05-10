Police look to I.D. home invasion suspects - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police look to I.D. home invasion suspects

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police are trying to identify possible suspects in a home invasion case.

In the early morning hours of May 4, 2017, police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 300 block of Bayshore Boulevard.

Police learned that two men broke into the residence and tied up three adult females with "zip ties". A four-year-old child that was also in the home was not tied up.

After the suspects left the residence the victims were able to free themselves and call police. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, detectives located a witness who drove into the Moose Lodge parking lot on Marion Avenue at about 4 a.m. on the morning of the home invasion.

The car that the witness was driving was equipped with a dash camera and it captured two people walking in front of the Moose Lodge.

Due to the description of the suspects, the close proximity, and the time of the video, police believe that these are the suspects responsible for the home invasion.

The men are described as medium skin tone, one is thinner build approximately 6' 2" tall and the other is heavy set build between 5' 7" and 5' 10" tall.

If you recognize these men call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

