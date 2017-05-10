Police look to I.D. home invasion suspects

The highly anticipated hearing is expected to fill in key details in the chain of events that led to the ouster of Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, in the early weeks of the administration.

MTV described its Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but it also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

Carter Wilkerson was retweeted more than 3.4 million times, breaking the record held by Ellen DeGeneres.

Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.

The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.

FBI chief known for judgment calls is done in by turmoil

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Police are trying to identify possible suspects in a home invasion case.

In the early morning hours of May 4, 2017, police responded to a report of a home invasion in the 300 block of Bayshore Boulevard.

Police learned that two men broke into the residence and tied up three adult females with "zip ties". A four-year-old child that was also in the home was not tied up.

After the suspects left the residence the victims were able to free themselves and call police. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, detectives located a witness who drove into the Moose Lodge parking lot on Marion Avenue at about 4 a.m. on the morning of the home invasion.

The car that the witness was driving was equipped with a dash camera and it captured two people walking in front of the Moose Lodge.

Due to the description of the suspects, the close proximity, and the time of the video, police believe that these are the suspects responsible for the home invasion.

The men are described as medium skin tone, one is thinner build approximately 6' 2" tall and the other is heavy set build between 5' 7" and 5' 10" tall.

If you recognize these men call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

